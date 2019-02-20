|
Marie R. Illian nee Jarolimek, age 92 of Stickney. Beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Edward (Diana) and the late Sandra Lee Shoemaker, cherished grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 8 and great-great grandmother of 3, dear sister of June Franson and Virginia Keidel. Funeral Saturday, February 23, 10:00 am prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to St. Mary of Celle Church, Berwyn, Mass 10:30 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Visitation Friday 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019