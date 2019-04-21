Marie Rafferty Plunkett May 15, 1931 – April 15, 2019Loving mother of Therese (Ed O'Brien) and Patrick (Trish); cherished grandmother of Gabrielle and Madeline O'Brien and Mairead, Ailis, and Aine Plunkett; fond sister of the late William (Agnes), Noel (Joyce), Michael (Nancy) and Tomas (Frances) Rafferty; dear aunt and friend to many. The longtime parishioner of St. Dominic was born in Dublin, Ireland and immigrated to the United States via England and Canada. Her family always took precedence as she balanced working in administrative roles at the College of DuPage and The Avery Coonley School while she earned a BS from Lewis University and an MBA from Governors State University. She founded the Rosehill Children's Academy with other parents that still serves the community today. Service was a priority to Marie and led her on a path of working for Little Friends Human Services, Inc., the Sisters of St. Joseph and the City of Darien. She treasured time with family, enjoyed conversations where truths were exaggerated, horse racing and a tactical game of bridge. Morals guided her as she approached new challenges that life presented. Always willing to share her talents with friends and strangers alike she believed that everyone possessed inherent goodness. Her life was testament that Love is indeed kind, knows no limits and endures all things. Visitation Monday, 4/22 4-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin). Family & friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial at Old St. Pats Church (Des Plaines & Adams), Tuesday 4/23/19 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in her native Ireland at a later date. In her remembrance donations may be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph, 1515 W. Ogden Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary