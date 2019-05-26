|
Marie R. Gaskin (nee Beauregard), age 87, at rest April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James H. Gaskin. Loving and Proud mother of the late Marie Ann (Heinz), Rosemary "Rose" (LaPage), James J. (Mary Kay), Kevin P. (Martha), Mary Christine Ingargiola (Carl), Michael J., Thomas F. (Jennifer). Loving sister to Edmund Beauregard, Preceded in death by her treasured brothers Donald, Howard, Richard and Dennis. Loving grandmother of seventeen and Cherished great grandmother of twenty, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday June 8th, 11am at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Society of the Little Flower 1313 N. Frontage Rd., Darien, IL 60561 (800)621-2806 or The Padre Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main St., Cornwell, CT 06416 (860)635-4996.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 26 to June 2, 2019