ESPINOSA, Marie S. age 94 of Dayton, OH passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Brookdale of Englewood, OH. She was born February 5, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Peter Espinosa. She is survived by her daughter Karen-lee and her husband Marvin Kuns of Dayton, granddaughter Paige (Luke) Smith and great granddaughter Everly Sloan Smith. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church 5401 N. Main St. Dayton, OH by Father Timothy Knepper. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Private entombment at Mary Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Hospice of Miami Valley in Marie's memory. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for their love and care at Brookdale Senior Living in Englewood. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019