Gerler, Marie S.nee PusateriAge 82 passed away Friday March 29, 2019 at her residence in the Carillon Community of Plainfield, formerly of Wheaton and Downers Grove. Survived by her loving children Bob Cervenka; Linda (Tom) Mathre, Debbie Nies, and Lin (Kerry) Nielsen; daughter in law Karen (the late Charles) Cervenka; Grandchildren Wade Cervenka, Tom Mathre Jr., Dana (Nicole) Nielsen, Derek (Kelly) Nielsen, Jill Nies, Jennifer (Andy) Bromeland and Melissa (Jon) Hageman; great grandchildren Hailey Juehring, Kate, Ella, Lilly Bromeland, Liam, Emma, Owen Hageman, Hunter, Gianna and Raegan Nielsen also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husbands Charles Cervenka Jr. and Kenneth Gerler; sons Charles Cervenka III and Charles J. Cervenka; granddaughter Jessica Mathre; parents Joseph and Ella Pusateri also a brother Joseph Pusateri. Visitation Monday April 1, 2019, 9 am until the time of service 11:30 am at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Interment St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Marie was formerly employed at Highland Elementary School, Herrick Junior High and Downers Grove North High School, she loved to travel and enjoyed numerous activities in her Carillon Subdivision. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019