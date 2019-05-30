Home

Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Marie T. Caviness Obituary
Marie Therese Caviness, 76, a resident of Round Lake, passed away May 28, 2019 at her home. She was born September 19, 1942 in Chicago, IL. A memorial visitation and service is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00pm with the memorial service commencing at 12:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
