Gaal, Marie T., 92 years young a life-long resident of Chicago passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Loving wife to the late Louis; beloved mother of Karen (Ronald) Peterson, Louis CPD (LeeAnn) Gaal, Jr., Mary Lou (Ronald) Depke and Christian CPD (Kelly, CPD) Gaal. Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 2020 3pm to 9pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral Wednesday, February 19, 2020, prayers 9am from Blake-Lamb Funeral to St. Christina Catholic Church, 3342 W. 111th St., Chicago, IL, Mass 9:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS at www.pawschicago.org or call 773-475-4242. Info call708-636-1193 or
www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020