Marie T. Glazier
Marie T. Glazier nee Hartnett. Beloved wife of the late John J. Glazier. Loving mother of Robert Glazier, John (Mary Ellen) Glazier, Michael (Catherine) Glazier, & the late James Glazier. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Lauren), Shannon, Bradley, & Brianna Glazier. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 8:00 am until 9:15 am. Retired Chicago Board of Education School Teacher for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Glazier family.
Neil Cacciottolo
Friend
