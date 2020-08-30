Marie T. Glazier nee Hartnett. Beloved wife of the late John J. Glazier. Loving mother of Robert Glazier, John (Mary Ellen) Glazier, Michael (Catherine) Glazier, & the late James Glazier. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Lauren), Shannon, Bradley, & Brianna Glazier. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 8:00 am until 9:15 am. Retired Chicago Board of Education School Teacher for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500