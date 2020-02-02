|
Marie T. Petersen, 82, of Arlington Hts.; beloved wife of the late James J. Petersen; loving mother to Lisa (Jerry) Kramp and Kurt (Anne) Petersen; cherished grandmother to Patrick, Ryan and Moira Kramp and Hannah, Matthew, and Joseph Petersen; dear sister to the late Patricia Burns Magee; and sister-in-law to Martin Magee and Loretta Hoban; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marie enjoyed her garden, traveling, senior trips, and reading her daily papers. She was always sending cards to brighten someone's day. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. A memorial luncheon will be held in February. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Poor Clare Sisters, 12210 South Will Cook Road, Palos Park, IL 60464. would be appreciated. Funeral Information can be found and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020