|
|
(nee Kilbride). Beloved wife of the late; Lieutenant Fred T. Schafer & Charles Shilt. Loving mother of the late Fred (Kathy) Schafer. Cherished grandmother of Colleen (Mark) Chorazyczewski & Fred (Kathleen) Schafer. Adoring great grandmother of Anna, Erin, Mary, Theresa & Charlie. Devoted daughter of the late; Mathias & Anna (nee Wade) Kilbride. Dear sister of the late Catherine Goessling & late Wade (Janet) Kilbride. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th from 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , www.act.alz.org would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020