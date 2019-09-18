|
|
Marie Steffy 91 passed away peacefully at her daughter's home, beloved wife of the late Wallace.
Loving mother of Deborah (Allen Obal) Steffy, John (Andrea), the late Robert (Theresa) and the late William Steffy. Fond grandmother of Jenna Steffy, Kelly (Chris) Bach, Derek (Kristy) Zak & the late Ryan Steffy.
Great grandmother of Trinity, Aidan, Jake, Elliana, Ryan & Claire.
Visitation Saturday September 21st, 9:30 am until 10:30 am mass
at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S Eola Road, Aurora IL
Private internment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Niles IL
Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019