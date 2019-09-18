Home

Giancola Funeral Directors
7751 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-7751
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
701 S Eola Road
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
701 S Eola Road
Aurora, IL
Marie V. Steffy

Marie V. Steffy Obituary
Marie Steffy 91 passed away peacefully at her daughter's home, beloved wife of the late Wallace.

Loving mother of Deborah (Allen Obal) Steffy, John (Andrea), the late Robert (Theresa) and the late William Steffy. Fond grandmother of Jenna Steffy, Kelly (Chris) Bach, Derek (Kristy) Zak & the late Ryan Steffy.

Great grandmother of Trinity, Aidan, Jake, Elliana, Ryan & Claire.

Visitation Saturday September 21st,  9:30 am until 10:30 am mass

at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S Eola Road, Aurora IL

Private internment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Niles IL

Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
