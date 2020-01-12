|
Marie V. Wagner, 93, of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. She was born November 12, 1926 in Chicago. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Wagner; loving mother of Ardys (John) Fitzgerald; caring grandmother of Laura (Eric) Martin and William Fitzgerald; sister of Ann Hornek and preceded in death by her favorite pet, her black miniature poodle, Etoile. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 pm until time of memorial service 7:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Illinois Chapter, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60602, Attn: Memorials and Tributes. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020