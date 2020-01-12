Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:30 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie V. Wagner


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie V. Wagner Obituary
Marie V. Wagner, 93, of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. She was born November 12, 1926 in Chicago. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Wagner; loving mother of Ardys (John) Fitzgerald; caring grandmother of Laura (Eric) Martin and William Fitzgerald; sister of Ann Hornek and preceded in death by her favorite pet, her black miniature poodle, Etoile. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 pm until time of memorial service 7:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Illinois Chapter, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60602, Attn: Memorials and Tributes. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -