Tierney, Marie Violet, nee Golokowski, beloved wife of the late John Joseph, aka Jack or Tex. Loving daughter of the late Daniel and Stella Golokowski nee Danilovich. Fond sister of the late Steve Golokowski, late Louise Golokowski Ivans and Virginia Golokowski Mulvey. Dear aunt to many. Interment private. Funeral inquiries: Drake and Son Funeral Home, 773-561-6874. Marie has requested: "Remember me in whatever small way I may have played a part in your life."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 25 to July 28, 2019