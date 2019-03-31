|
Marie "Ruth" Wassinger of Chicago, beloved wife of the late John G. Wassinger for 67 years; loving mother of Susan (Joe) Rodriguez, Diane (Greg) Norris, Pat (Rob) Toben, and John (Laura) Wassinger; proud grandmother of Marie, Patti, Beth, Laura, David, Dawn, Jiana, Max, Claire and Faye; great grandmother of 14; devoted daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen DeBoer, dear aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed. Memorial Visitation Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Service at Noon at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019