|
|
Marie "Bette" Williams, nee Hughes, of Westchester, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J.; loving mother of Barbara (Bob) Hayes, Michael (Sue), Nancy (Rick) Manning and Patti (Tom) Bozek; proud grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 19 and great-great-grandmother of eight. Her family and everyone she met loved being in her company because She Was A Hoot! Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial appreciated to . For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019