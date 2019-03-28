|
|
Marigo Tellios, nee Vasiliades, of Westchester, age 84. Beloved wife of the late John Tellios; loving mother of Tom Tellios and Anna Razes; proud grandmother of Bobby and Cally Razes; preceded in death by her siblings Shulla (late Steve) Gatses, Gus (Late Aspasia) Vasiliades and Billy Vasiliades; dear aunt and friend of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. All to meet Saturday for 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60644. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019