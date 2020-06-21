Marijane Ann Schacherer, nee Schulkins, 94, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020, in Redington Shores, Florida. She was born on May 5, 1926 to Mary (DeRoy) and Angus Schulkins in Chicago, Illinois. Marijane graduated from St. Catherine of Siena grade school in Oak Park, Il and Siena High School in Chicago, Il. Following a brief courtship with Philip Schacherer that began at a Chicago Bears game, they married in November 1948 and raised six children. Marijane lived in Northbrook and Glencoe where she was a parishioner at St. Norbert and Sacred Heart of Winnetka. Marijane sold real estate on the North Shore and later became an activities director at a senior center while she lived in Florida. She was a voracious reader, a world traveler, and a lifelong learner who taught her six children the importance of an education and the need for actively pursuing social justice. Never reticent about sharing her political opinions, she made sure her family was aware of current events and the importance of protecting human rights. Marijane loved to entertain. Whether it was a game of bridge or a dinner party, she was in her element. She was actively involved in her children's schools, parish fundraising events, the Glencoe Women's Club and loved the many afternoons spent with her Sherry Literary book group. Marijane is survived by her children; Janet (Didier) Roget, Julie (Toby) Newcomb, Mark (Lisa), Stephen (Carol), Paul (Ann); fifteen grandchildren: Alex, Rachel, Nicholas, Stephen, Caleb, Eliza, Jessica, Joseph, Andrew, Angela, Taryn, Kyle, Emily, Allison, Hunter; and seven great-grandchildren. Marijane was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, daughter Pamela, brother Jack, mother Mary and father Angus. A memorial service for Marijane will be held at a later date, when family and friends can gather safely and without restrictions.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store