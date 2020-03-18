|
Marika P. Xinos, 103 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Peter K. Xinos, daughter of the late John and Katina Trapshanis, loving sister of the late George Shanis and the late Evangeline Manz. Marika was the most caring, generous and supportive mother of Constantine (Suzanne) Xinos and Catherine (Nicholas) Magas. She was especially proud of her devoted grandchildren, Alyssa (Frank) Petropoulos, Evan (Alicia) and Peter (Katie) Magas. She beamed with excitement and pride when she saw her precious, doting great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Jenna, Ellyn, Andrew, & Ava Magas & Christopher Petropoulos. She was also a dear aunt of many. Marika was born in Madison, Illinois spending her early years in St. Louis, Missouri. Her family relocated to Chicago when she was a teen and she enjoyed a beautiful life beginning with her graduation as valedictorian of Lucy Flower High School. She shared her musical talents from a young age by giving piano lessons to her younger classmates. She was devoted to her faith from a young age and played the organ at St. Basil and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Churches in the 1930's. She later served as President of the Woman's Club at the Assumption Greek Orthodox where she served for many years, organizing many social and philanthropic events and sang in the choir. Marika was loved as the gracious matriarch of the family, hosting clergy, family and friends with her many delicious specialties and a home constantly filled with singing and Greek dancing. Together with her late husband, Peter, they generously sponsored many young immigrants from Greece teaching them the American way of life. In her later years, Marika was a tireless caregiver to her ailing husband and mother at the same time, always placing their needs above her own. Marika's legacy of love and philanthropy will live on in her family who will miss her deeply and will remember, with fond memories, the many celebrations at her home. Her love for music will always ring in the hearts of her loved ones as they recall the hymns and songs she sang even until her last days of life. Funeral Services at Holy Apostles Church Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, March 18th, will be private due to the limitations associated with COVID-19. Memorial Services and Tribute will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
