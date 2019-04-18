Marilou Jenkins of Galena, IL, formerly of Deerfield, departed this earth on March 16th of sudden but natural causes in The Villages, FL. Marilou was born in Boulder, IL on January 20, 1934. She was the eldest child of Gaylord and Lillie Smith and was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Gaylord Monroe and Donald. Marilou was joined in marriage to Donnell Jenkins in 1954, a union which lasted 65 glorious years. She is survived by her husband, sisters Patsy Wienken, Nancy Frisby, Velda Freehill, and Sherry Smith, daughters Rene Whatley, Michelle Freedman (Ken), Tamara Jenkins (Jay Montgomery), and son Eric Jenkins. She was the wonderful grandmother of Jessica, Lucas, Karla, Geri, Cody, Haleigh, Daniel, Rachel, Elle, Nate, and Emerson, and loving great-grandmother of Olivia and Luciana. Marilou had a long, successful 38 year career as a public educator in southern Illinois, Seymour Indiana, and Park Ridge, Rockford, Midlothian, and Highland Park, Illinois. She was also a gifted piano performer and teacher. As the wife of a Methodist minister for 20 years, she was a gift to music ministry in each of the churches her husband served. To her children she was not only a mother but a force of nature, always supporting her family to be the best they were created to be. To her husband she was the gift of life, grace, and beauty. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary