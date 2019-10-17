|
Marilyan M. "Kappy" Brown, nee Kaplin, age 92; beloved wife of the late Edwin J. "Ned" Brown, loving mother of Nancy (the late Perry J.) Need and the late Robin Tarantur; dear mother in law of Dale (Susan) Tarantur; devoted grandmother of Erica and Adam (Natalie) Tarantur, and A.J. and Christopher Courville; great grandmother of Rowan and Zara Tarantur; dear sister of Robert S. Kaplin. Marilyan was a corporate working woman well into her '70's. She was always and proudly mistaken as many decades younger than her true age. She was never short on opinions, quips, or tubes of lipstick. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Respiratory Health Association of Metropolitan Chicago (RHAMC), 1440 W. Washington Boulevard, Chicago, 60607, www.resphealth.org/donate, Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019