Marilyn A. Fabbri, nee Rose, 84, beloved wife of the late Aldo Fabbri, Jr.; devoted mother of Paula (James) Stelter, Stephen (Terri), John (Holly), Chris, Elizabeth (Paul) Stippich and Jennifer (Steve) Heighton; proud grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 5; loving sister of Michael Rose. Visitation Saturday 8:30 AM until time of prayers 10:00 AM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave. (Rte. 53 at Short St.) Lisle, IL to St. Joan of Arc Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Melvin Weinstein Parkinson's Foundation (www.mwpf.org) will be appreciated. Info. 630-964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019