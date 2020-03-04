|
Marilyn (Longo) Rice, went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020. Marilyn was faithfully devoted to her family and friends for her entire life. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years Rev. George A. Rice. She is survived by her loving children Rev. Gary (Joan) Schroeder, Barbara (Samuel) Suitca and Marilyn Ann Rice, her devoted grandchildren Stacy (Clay) Mahaffey, Matthew (Cynthia) Schroeder, Samuel Suitca (Sara Brown) Daniel (Cristina) Suitca, Robert (Mary) Suitca, Scott, Joseph and Thomas Helton (Emily Ingles) , her loving great grandchildren David, Turner, Claire Mahaffey, Nick, Addison, Sarah Schroeder, Lauren, Samuel, Camille, Rylee, and Olivia Suitca.Visitation and funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army Norridge Citadel Corps
8354 W. Foster Avenue in Norridge; Friday viewing 3-9 pm and Saturday funeral service 11am with a 10 am viewing as well. Cremation and services entrusted to Benson Family FH, 773-478-5800. In lieu of flowers donations to the GAR Ministerial Mentorship Fund at Addison Street Community Church, 2132 W. Addison St., Chicago, 60618.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020