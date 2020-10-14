Marilyn A. Stachowiak, age 84, of Woodridge. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Brigette (Art) Trillet, Barbara Bowman, Robert Stachowiak, Jean Johnson and Jill (Dan) Sears. Devoted grandmother of John, Susie, A.J., Danielle, Daniel and Hannah. Great-grandmother of Emma, Teagan, Anna and Owen. Dear sister of the late Ellyn Anderson. Visitation 9 – 10:15 a.m. Friday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, proceeding to St. Scholastica Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Transitions Hospice appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.