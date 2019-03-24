|
|
Marilyn A. Walsh nee McDermott Beloved Wife of John; Dearest Mother of Suzanne (Bob) Flemming, Coleen (Terry) Olson, Eileen, Kevin (Susan) Walsh, Sean (the late Maria) Walsh, Brian Walsh and the late Michael and Tim (Jessica). Devoted Grandmother of 18 and Great Grandmother of 6. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 pm and Wednesday 8:00 am until time of Funeral, 9:15 am from The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E Irving Park Rd (at Prospect) to St. Luke Church for a Mass of Christian Burial,10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven. For Funeral info: www.theoaksfh.com or 630-250-8588.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019