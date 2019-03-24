Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Marilyn A. Walsh nee McDermott Beloved Wife of John; Dearest Mother of Suzanne (Bob) Flemming, Coleen (Terry) Olson, Eileen, Kevin (Susan) Walsh, Sean (the late Maria) Walsh, Brian Walsh and the late Michael and Tim (Jessica). Devoted Grandmother of 18 and Great Grandmother of 6. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 pm and Wednesday 8:00 am until time of Funeral, 9:15 am from The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E Irving Park Rd (at Prospect) to St. Luke Church for a Mass of Christian Burial,10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven. For Funeral info: www.theoaksfh.com or 630-250-8588.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
