Marilyn (Maranda) Aldige
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn (Maranda) Aldige'. Former spouse of Stanley J. Maranda; loving mother of Jim, Michael, Bill, Debby (Bob Rzeszutko), Rick and Sharon (Greg Olejniczak); cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Mike) Voightmann, Matthew and Gary Rzeszutko; greatest grandmother of Benjamin; dear sister of the late Madison Joseph and the late Jack Joseph. Given the current pandemic, services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you, kids, as Marilyn always called you. You were all loved so dearly by her. She was a very witty, funny lady and her laughter always brought joy to my heart. The other day my aunt said, Ill tell you when mothers day really is. And I immediately thought of your mom. That was one of her jokes I enjoyed, even though I couldnt remember the answer. When my aunt said, well, its nine months after Fathers Day, your moms laugh came rushing though my memory! May the joyful memories you shared fill your hearts and minds!
Donna Castle
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved