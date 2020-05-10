My deepest sympathy to you, kids, as Marilyn always called you. You were all loved so dearly by her. She was a very witty, funny lady and her laughter always brought joy to my heart. The other day my aunt said, Ill tell you when mothers day really is. And I immediately thought of your mom. That was one of her jokes I enjoyed, even though I couldnt remember the answer. When my aunt said, well, its nine months after Fathers Day, your moms laugh came rushing though my memory! May the joyful memories you shared fill your hearts and minds!

Donna Castle