Marilyn (Maranda) Aldige'. Former spouse of Stanley J. Maranda; loving mother of Jim, Michael, Bill, Debby (Bob Rzeszutko), Rick and Sharon (Greg Olejniczak); cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Mike) Voightmann, Matthew and Gary Rzeszutko; greatest grandmother of Benjamin; dear sister of the late Madison Joseph and the late Jack Joseph. Given the current pandemic, services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.