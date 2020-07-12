1/
Marilyn Amy Martin Lande
Affectionately known as Lynn by friends and family, she was born in LA and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She married Richard "Dick" Lande, the love of her life, in 1948 and together raised their family in Chicago. She moved to Bowling Green, KY in 2013. Lynn was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by friends and family. She is survived by son Gregg (Debra), daughter Pam (David), grandchildren Aaron (Lana), Emily (Ryan), Reid and Lee, and great-grandchildren Silas and Oscar. A Celebration of Life will be held in Chicago on a date yet to be determined. An obituary is available at jckirbyandson.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
