Marilyn Ann Smith (nee Lambrecht) passed away peacefully at home on June 8th, 2019 surrounded by her entire family. She is survived by her loving husband Michael. Mike and Marilyn met on Valentine's Day in 1975. They were married on March 20, 1976. She is further survived by her son, Scott (Andrea), daughters Courtney Richardson (Andrew) Lieser, Stacy (Don) Brown and Mike's daughter Lisa (Bill) Pastoor. They have 13 grandchildren ranging in age from 18 to 3 years old. Mike and Marilyn's greatest joy was having the entire family surrounding them at their home in Eagle River, WI for year round Holidays and vacations and their annual 4th of July celebrations. Marilyn loved her entire family without limits, especially her sister Barbara (Jay) Jones, brother Jimmy (Renae) Lambrecht and her special cousins, Janie (late Jim) O'Brien and Patsy (Mike) Powers. Marilyn was an loving Aunt to many, many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Jane Lambrecht and her brother Ian. She will be remembered most for her compassion for others, her radiant beauty and class. There is a new Angel in Heaven! In lieu of flowers, Marilyn requested donations to Journey Pregnancy and Life Hub. You can donate online at journeyhub.com. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 36 North Ellsworth, Naperville, IL 60540. Luncheon will follow immediately. All are invited. Inurnment will be private. Additional Info at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 630.355.0264 or beidelmankunschfh.com.







Smith , Marilyn Ann



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary