Marilyn B. Considine, nee Baer. Loving wife and best friend of the late Richard H. Considine M.D for 53 years. Adored mother of Richard G. (Jennifer A.), Laura (William V.) Hehemann, Eileen (Michael) Boggins, Christopher T. (Christine D.) and the late Steven Considine. Fun-loving grandmother of William R., Madeline and Sarah Hehemann, Meghan Clare Considine, Kelly and Colleen Boggins. Dear sister of Georgiana and the late Dolores Baer. Sister-in-law of Maria and Sheila. Cherished friend and aunt of many. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Lillian and George Baer. Marilyn was a world traveler, spontaneous road tripper, a Northwoods lover, and a Commodore on Two Sisters Lake. She made a friend in everyone she met and opened her heart and home to all. She will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago, St. Scholastica, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd, Chicago, IL 60645 or https://www.osbchicago.org/donation. Funeral Service Thursday March 12, 9:00 A.M. from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will be held privately at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Marliyn's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020