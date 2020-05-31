Marilyn B. Sittinger
Marilyn B. Sittinger, 84, of Park Ridge. Loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Clara, nee Blessing. Cherished sister of the late Eugene (Donna), and the late Robert (MaryAnn). Dear aunt of John, Susan, Eugene, Charles, Richard, Michael, Mary, Thomas, Ann, Ellen, and Karen. Cherished great aunt of Jenny, Brian, Keenan, Ryan, Samantha, Nicholas, Colleen, Brandon, Meghan, Kevin, Sean, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Alex, Isabelle, Jack, Andrew, Joseph and Sarah. Beloved great-great aunt to Adam, Claire, John, Emma, and Timothy. Marilyn retired from AARP in 2001 after a career there of 19 years. A private family interment will be held. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a future date. Aunt Marilyn will be forever remembered for her selfless love to her family. She always put the needs, desires, and the wants of her loved ones ahead of her own. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association., www.alz.org. Sign guestbook at www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
