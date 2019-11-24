|
|
Marilyn Bailey was born on October 2nd 1932, in Chicago, Il to Frank and Kathern Welter. She was raised in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago and moved to Oak Park after marrying John Bailey. They then moved to Gladstone Park to raise their family before retiring to Del Webb in Huntley. She was married to John for 51 years until his passing in 2004.
Marilyn was an active member of the Del Webb Community and St Mary's Catholic Church for the last 20 years. She passed down her love of God to family and those who knew her.
Marilyn battled pancreatic cancer for 4 years and relied on her faith and family throughout. She instilled in each of us the value of a positive attitude in that 10% of life is what happens to you and 90% is how you respond.
For the last 12 years of her wonderful life, she was blessed to have Bill Fitzgerald by her side in sickness and in health. In her final days her bedside was never empty, many great prayers and thoughts were shared with her and God.
Marilyn and John had 6 kids, Jack (Mary), Joan (Jim – deceased) Domian, Mary Beth (Rich) Lesser, Steve (Maureen), Tom (Patty) and Tim (Kristie). All told 21 Grand Children, 26 Great Grand – Kids. She was very blessed. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Foreman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her brother, Ken Welter and sister, Patricia Loftus.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9am until 1:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00pm at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Angela's School in Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019