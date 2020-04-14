Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Marilyn Beverly Katz

Marilyn Beverly Katz Obituary
Marilyn Beverly Katz, nee Altman, age 92. Beloved wife and best friend of 62 years to the late Irving Katz; most cherished mother of Gayle (Barry) Rutstein, Gary (Sherry) and Gregg (Wendy) Katz; loving grandmother of Bradley Goldstein, Jennifer (Kenneth) Stoller, Brandon (Brittany) and Brian Katz, Alex and Rachel Katz and great-grandchildren Cameron and Gavin; devoted daughter of the late William and Henrietta Altman. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Marilyn's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Thursday April 16th at 1:30 PM, or any-time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
