Marilyn Brankin

(nee Pullano). Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Brankin. Loving mother of Laura (Jim) Carey, Joyce (late Mike) Cusack, Richard (Donna), and Jack Brankin. Dear grandmother of eight. Cherished great-grandmother of 5. Services and interment private at this time due to guidelines from the CDC because of COVID-19. In Marilyn's memory, contributions to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. (Please note in your check's memo line #6074). Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Marilyn's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.