Marilyn Brankin
(nee Pullano). Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Brankin. Loving mother of Laura (Jim) Carey, Joyce (late Mike) Cusack, Richard (Donna), and Jack Brankin. Dear grandmother of eight. Cherished great-grandmother of 5. Services and interment private at this time due to guidelines from the CDC because of COVID-19. In Marilyn's memory, contributions to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. (Please note in your check's memo line #6074). Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Marilyn's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 19, 2020
Marilyn was my 2nd Mom. Joyce & I were BFF's in High School & I spent a lot of fun times at their house! She was a great cook and I asked her if she stuffed her turkey with mostaccioli! The last time I saw her, Jack asked me "Did you ever think you'd see this furniture without plastic covers?" She was a special woman and her cherished memory will always hold a special place in my heart ❤
Nancy Jamiolkowski
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Marilyn and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
June 18, 2020
Marilyn introduced me to real Italian cooking when Joyce would invite me to dinner during college breaks. She was always asking us about school and was so interested in everything we had to say. She will be missed.
Julie Leamanczyk
Friend
