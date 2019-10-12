|
|
Marilyn Brown, 90, daughter of the late Harry and Esther Kaufman, Loving wife of the late Ellis Brown, Loyal sister of the late Dorothy Lipton (Sherman), Adrienne Berman (Bill), and the late Jacqueline Turkin. Devoted mother of Jay (Lonnie), Ben (Alison), Jack (Julie) and Marc. Adoring Grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4.
Marilyn gave so much to so many in need throughout her years, she was always there for friends and family in need – she didn't need to be asked. She worked tirelessly for her family and instilled a work ethic and strength to her boys. She was invaluable as the personal secretary to the superintendent of Evanston Public Schools in the 1960s. She overcame her lack of typing skills with great problem-solving ability, loyalty and excellent delegation skills.
In her later years she was a voracious reader and observer of politics and current events; and of course enjoying the photos, videos and stories of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed dearly.
Private funeral service. For information and condolences, please contact Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019