Marilyn C. Parnitke, nee Massey, age 87, of Westchester and recently of McHenry, at rest Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Don Parnitke for 65 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Randall) Heinz and Kim (Charles) Heschl. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Billy, and Erin. Graveside service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be determined at a future date Memorials suggested to at . Services entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry, IL 60050. INFO: 815-385-2400, or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
