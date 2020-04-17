Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Marilyn C. Quinlan

Marilyn C. Quinlan Obituary
Marilyn C. Quinlan, née DeLashmutt, age 75; beloved wife of Michael R. Quinlan; loving mother of Kevin (Michelle) and Michael (Lee Lamers) Quinlan; dear grandmother of Shane (fiancée Melanie Noonan) and Kayla Quinlan; Sister of JoAnne Pelton (Paul); Daughter of Becky and Joe DeLashmutt; "Mom" to Bosley, her beloved Beagle; fond aunt and friend to many. Marilyn worked tirelessly to provide her family with a home filled with Love. She also worked tirelessly to provide for families in need through her lifelong charitable work with the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the Ronald McDonald House Near Loyola.

A private family service will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home; 60 S. Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Interment private. We will hold a Memorial Service for all who wish to honor her when we are able to later this year. In lieu of flowers, the Quinlan Family asks you to please make a donation in her memory to the here: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=45755&mfc_pref=T&45755.donation=form1. Please show your support for the Quinlan Family by signing the online guestbook. 630-323-0725 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020
