(nee Cull), age 83 of Palos Heights, former Teacher & Principal of Saint Alexander School and Member of the Saint Alexander Altar & Rosary Society & Silver Lake Country Club. Beloved wife of William R. Sutley. Loving mother of Kathleen Barowsky, Mariellen (Steven) Antman & Joanne (Patrick) Caveney. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Montiel, Ryan McGuire, Meghan McMahon, Kyle Antman, Sean Barowsky & Kari Antman. Adoring great grandmother of Logan Montiel. Devoted daughter of the late; Patrick J. & Bridie (nee Burke) Cull. Dear sister of the late; Patricia (Alan) Joniak, Edward Cull & Michael Cull Sr. Visitation Friday, December 13th from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, December 14th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127TH Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint Alexander Church & School, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL 60463, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019