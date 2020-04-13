|
|
Marilyn Cloch nee Klein, age 80. Beloved wife for 50 years of the late Harvey Cloch. Loving mother of Steven (Cheryl) Cloh and Brian (Lori) Cloch. Proud grandmother of Jake, Jordan, Emily, Hannah, and Adam. Cherished sister of Rochel (Errol "Babe") Cutler. A private service will be held at Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/A9D0V1S/meals-for-glenbrook-3east-covid-unit supporting the frontline heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2020