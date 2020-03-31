|
Marilyn D. Jacobson, PhD. Beloved wife of the late Mark N. Jacobson; dear mother of Marla Jacobson; loving grandmother of Holly Jamieson, Melissa Meiselman, and Hannah Meiselman; doting great-grandmother (GG) of A.J. Jamieson and Ryan Leaf; fond sister of Sandra (Chuck) Kincaid; also survived by Beth Machlin (Jacobson), Barry Machlin, Jordan, Isabel, and Noah Machlin. Private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , , welcomed. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020