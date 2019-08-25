|
Marilyn Darlene Madden (née Forslin), 80; visual artist and retired fine-arts framing designer; passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Thomas Geoffrey (Lorie) Yager-Madden and Amy Catherine Madden; proud grandmother of Lucy Padrice Yager-Madden and Charlotte Eleanor Yager-Madden. Also survived by a crowd of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents Emanuel and Pearl Forslin and ten siblings. A Humboldt Park native, Marilyn earned a full scholarship to the School of the Art Institute and raised her family in Winnetka and Evanston before moving to the Edgewater Beach Apartments in Chicago, where she lived for nearly 30 years. Her home there featured a personal library of around 5000 titles and a collection of antiques and outsider art. Her own artwork has been shown in several Chicago and regional galleries, and she continued work in painting and collage until the very end of her life. She also enjoyed a 20-year career as a framing designer at Goods of Evanston, where many of her clientele became lifelong friends. Donations may be made in her name to www.parkinson.org. An autumn memorial service is being planned. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019