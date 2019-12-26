|
Marilyn Dawn Moody (nee Blunk) of Mokena. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Matthew and Kristyn Gilmartin and Courtney (Eric) Knutson. Step-mother of Ryan (Erin) Moody, Kara Griffin, Sean (Christy) Moody and Brendan (Katie) Moody. Dear grandmother of Thomas, Grace, Isla, Kay, Danny, Marty, Joseph Megan, Jack, Tommy, Charlie, Mary Kate, Parker, Charlie, Molly and Michael. Cherished daughter of the late Lillian and Elmer Blunk. Devoted sister of Pamela Daly and the late Paulete Belangee. Treasured aunt of many. Donations to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (https://www.nami.org/) appreciated. Services are private. For information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019