Marilyn E. Aleman, nee Allen; Age 76, of Chicago, IL, passed away on June 17th, 2020. Loving wife of the late Frank Aleman; The daughter of the late John and Mildred Allen; Beloved sister of the late John Allen; A devoted mother of John and David (Daniela); An adoring grandmother of Joseph and Lia; Proud Aunt of her many nieces and nephews.



A lifetime Chicago resident, she attended Lake View High School, and received her chemistry degree and teaching certificate from Northern Illinois university. Having worked as a chemist for a number of years, she married Frank Aleman in July of 1969. The welfare of animals was a passion of hers, as she welcomed many of them into her home.



Her interment will be at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Il on June 22nd 11:00am



Memorial contributions may be made to Tree House Humane Society located in Chicago or any local humane animal shelter.





