Marilyn E. Aleman
Marilyn E. Aleman, nee Allen; Age 76, of Chicago, IL, passed away on June 17th, 2020. Loving wife of the late Frank Aleman; The daughter of the late John and Mildred Allen; Beloved sister of the late John Allen; A devoted mother of John and David (Daniela); An adoring grandmother of Joseph and Lia; Proud Aunt of her many nieces and nephews.

A lifetime Chicago resident, she attended Lake View High School, and received her chemistry degree and teaching certificate from Northern Illinois university. Having worked as a chemist for a number of years, she married Frank Aleman in July of 1969. The welfare of animals was a passion of hers, as she welcomed many of them into her home.

Her interment will be at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Il on June 22nd 11:00am

Memorial contributions may be made to Tree House Humane Society located in Chicago or any local humane animal shelter.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Interment
11:00 AM
Mount Emblem Cemetery
