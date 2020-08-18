1/
Marilyn E. Fleck
1953 - 2020
Marilyn E. Fleck, age 67 passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 16, 2020. Beloved sister of Robert Fleck; loving daughter of the late John and Ellen Fleck (nee Binder); proud niece of Jack and Ann Metke; dear granddaughter of Sam and Ann Binder. Her family is forever grateful to the nurses and staff at Alden of Old Town East for the loving care provided Marilyn in her final years. Services will be private. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Alden of Old Town East, 108 S. First St., Bloomingdale, IL 60108-2120. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family – Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
