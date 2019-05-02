|
|
(nee Landgraf), Longtime employee for over 39 years at Walgreens. Loving mother of Steve (Maggie) Gentile, Mike (Robin) Gentile & Gina (Randy) Bucki.Cherished grandmother of David (Barb), Ashley (Ramiz), Marc & Samantha. Dear great grandmother of Kendall, Abby, Emilia & Baby Fakhouri. Visitation Friday, May 3rd from 3 until 8 p.m. Chapel Service Saturday, May 4th, 10:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019