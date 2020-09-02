Marilyn E. Kostohryz, nee Poch, of Westchester, age 90. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late Vitus; loving mother of Lynae, Scott (Diana) and Tracy (Tom) Mahler; proud grandmother of Christopher (Samantha), Shawna (Pete), Dustin (Natalie), Bradley (Megan), Jeremy, Scotty, Kelli (Max) and Stephanie; great-grandmother of Damien, Ryan, Hailey, Freya, Greyson, Brandon, Owen, Devon, Hannah, Colton and Mason. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. All to meet Friday at Westchester Community Church, 1840 Westchester Blvd., Westchester for 10:00 a.m. funeral service. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.