Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Eberspacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Eberspacher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Eberspacher Obituary
Marilyn Elizabeth Eberspacher nee Peters; Beloved wife of the late Melvin Eberspacher; Devoted mother of Karen Diane Eberspacher and Cheryl Lynn Bussert; Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Jonathan) Edwards, Claire (Bob) Jones and Adam (Brian Benham) Bussert and great-grandmother of Taylor, Peter III and Hunter Pavia, Taylor and Dylan Jones, Kelsey, Bryce and Ty Edwards, Henry, Loretta, Sylvia and Adelaide Freedman. Visitation will be Monday, May 6th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service 11 am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 1045 S. Arlington Heights Rd, Elk Grove Village. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christus Victor Lutheran Church would be appreciated. For information: The Oaks Funeral Home.(630)250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now