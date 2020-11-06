Marilyn Elaine Dungan Mints, beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Mints, Jr. A kind spirited, caring, and loving mother to Mary, Martha (Pat) Boudewyns, and Tom Mints. Cherished grandmother of Liz (Brian) Dunton and Patrick Boudewyns. Adoring great grandmother of Madelyn and Jack Dunton. Fond sister of Sue (the late George) Connor, Albert (Ellen) Dungan, Tom (Susan) Dungan, Neil (Marilyn) Dungan, and Debbie Dungan.
Tom and Marilyn set an inspirational example to their children – always reminding them to pray, love, and take care of one another. Family is a gift from God. Marilyn was loved and cherished by her family and she will be missed very much. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Live streaming available on donnellanfuneral.com
. Interment private All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Info:donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.