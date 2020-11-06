1/1
Marilyn Elaine Dungan Mints
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Elaine Dungan Mints, beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Mints, Jr. A kind spirited, caring, and loving mother to Mary, Martha (Pat) Boudewyns, and Tom Mints. Cherished grandmother of Liz (Brian) Dunton and Patrick Boudewyns. Adoring great grandmother of Madelyn and Jack Dunton. Fond sister of Sue (the late George) Connor, Albert (Ellen) Dungan, Tom (Susan) Dungan, Neil (Marilyn) Dungan, and Debbie Dungan.

Tom and Marilyn set an inspirational example to their children – always reminding them to pray, love, and take care of one another. Family is a gift from God. Marilyn was loved and cherished by her family and she will be missed very much. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093 on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Live streaming available on donnellanfuneral.com. Interment private All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Info:donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved