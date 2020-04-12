|
Marilyn Excell, nee Loeb, age 91, of Wheeling, formerly of Northbrook, retired paraprofessional at Glenbrook North High School for 30 years; beloved wife of the late Irwin; loving mother of Mindi (Dean) Ellis and Steven (late Annette) Excell; adored grandma of Rachel and Danny; devoted daughter of the late Ewald and the late Rose Loeb; cherished sister of the late Jerry Loeb. Due to the pandemic virus and concern for our extended family and friends the Monday graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020