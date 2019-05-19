Home

Marilyn F. Hayes, nee Streicher. Age 97, of Oak Park. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Hayes. Loving mother of Robert J. Jr., (Ginny), Michael J. (Sharon), Patrick "P. J." (Marlena) , Donald J. Hayes and Marytherese "Terry" (David) Budge. Fond grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 39, plus 2 on the way. Dear sister of Bernadine (the late Ken and the late Frank Fergueson) Furhman and the late Donald E.(Adriana) Streicher. Marilyn was the aunt of many nieces and nephews and many friends. Visitation Sunday May 19th, 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at PETERSON-BASSI FUNERAL HOME / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS, 6938 W. North Ave. (3 blocks east of Harlem) Chicago. Funeral Monday at the funeral home at 8:15 am for prayers at 8:45 am, to Acsenion Church in Oak Park for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines . Info: 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
