Marilyn Flasch, 99, (nee Franklin) passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born to Lillian & Len Franklin, beloved wife of the late Frank B. Flasch. Cherished mother of Frank (Kate); the late Joan (Bruce Scheff), Betty; John (Sebrina). Dear sister of the late Leonard Franklin Jr. Proud grandmother of Maryann Flasch, Victoria Ramirez (Manny), Ben Dickinson and Alexis Wolters; great-grandmother to Malcolm, Aliza, Ella & Lilian. Special cousin to Joan Roggatz.
Marilyn had a formidable heart, loved her family and countless friends unconditionally, and brought light to others in times of utter darkness. She leaves a lasting legacy of having formed & impacted many lives and will be truly missed. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be scheduled at a later date in Chicago. Donations may be made to: Joan Flasch Artists' Book Collection - School of the Art Institute of Chicago. (https://www.saic.edu/academics/libraries-special-collections/john-flaxman-library/special-collections/joan-flasch-collection)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020