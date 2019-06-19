Furman , Marilyn Marilyn Furman



Chicago Illinois



Marilyn Furman, Born February 7 1934, passed away from Alzheimer's on June 14, 2019 at Norwood Crossing in Chicago Illinois. Marilyn is the loving mother of 5 children, , Collien Dagostino, George (Ann) Furman, Tina (Bob) Hanson, Jimmy (Randi) Furman, and Sharrie (Frank) Mueller, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren Marilyn raised all her children to be independent and caring. She had the ability to accept the un-expected, like accepting all the neighboring children as an extension of our family. Her kindness and concern for others will be remembered most. She demonstrated this one more time by donating her body to science. As a result there will not be a formal but a private celebration of life July 28th for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make donation to: Norwood Crossing, this is the care center our mother was at and as fate would have it, her Norwegian relatives built in the early 1900s. Please go to norwoodlifecare.org just click "DONATE" your funding will go to tender loving care for so many.



Thank you and god Bless.







